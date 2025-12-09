Goa Nightclub fire: Owners Saurabh Luthra, Gaurav Luthra fled to Thailand hours after tragedy? Police makes SHOCKING revelation, says...

At least 25 people were burnt alive in a tragic fire at Goa Nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in North Goa's Arpora. FIRs were registered against the club owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra. The Police has revealed that both accused fled to Thailand's Phuket.

At least 25 people, with 20 staff members and 4 tourist were burnt alive in a tragic fire at Goa Nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in North Goa's Arpora. The incident occurred around 11:45 pm, when the venue reportedly had 200 people. Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that the indoor 'electric firecrackers' are the likely cause of the devastating blaze, as per reports.

FIRs were registered against the club owners Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra. Goa Police team on Monday visited the Delhi Residence of Gaurav Luthra and Saurav Luthra while investigating. However, Luthra brothers were not present at their residence and police teams questioned their family members. The Police has revealed that both accused fled to Thailand's Phuket hours after the tragedy.

As per police, both brothers took a flight, IndiGo 6E 1073, from Delhi to Phuket at 5.30 am on December 7, just few hours after the blaze at around 11:45 pm and the police got a call about the tragedy at 12:04 am on Sunday. Police has now issued a look-out notice against the Luthra brothers via the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) on Sunday evening.

“The Bureau of Immigration at Mumbai was contacted and it was found that both the accused had taken 6E 1073 flight (New Delhi to Phuket) at 5.30 am on 7th December i.e. immediately after the incident which had taken place around midnight. It shows their intent to avoid police investigation,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Nilesh Rane, public relations officer (PRO) for the Goa Police, said.

"Goa Police have taken further steps to coordinate with the Interpol Division of the CBI to apprehend both Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra at the earliest," a senior police officer said.

First statement of owner Saurav Luthra

Nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane', owner Saurav Luthra released his first statement on Monday. Saurav Luthra on his Instagram posted, "The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity. The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity."

Police arrests five accused

Police has arrested five people so far, including three general manager, a bar manager and a manager from Delhi. The arrested people include Rajiv Modak (49), chief general manager and a resident of RK Puram, New Delhi; Priyanshu Thakur (32), gate manager from Malviya Nagar, New Delhi; Rajveer Singhania (32), bar manager from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and Vivek Singh (27), general manager from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, according to Goa Police. The fifth accused was arrested from Delhi.