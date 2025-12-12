Goa Nightclub Fire: Luthra Brothers shifted to Bangkok detention centre, know how they are being brought to India

The entire process will be handled by the Indian foreign ministry, the Indian Embassy in Thailand, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Royal Thai Police and the Thai government.

The Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav, are being deported from Thailand to India over their involvement in the deadly Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people. They were detained in Phuket and have been moved to Bangkok's Suan Phlu Immigration Detection Centre, where they'll remain until deportation formalities are completed.

According to Goa CM Pramod Sawant, a law enforcement team from India is expected to take custody of the brothers soon. While in conversation with ANI, CM Sawant reiterated, "Our govt will work to give justice to the 25 people who lost their lives...We will put them (the club owners, Luthra brothers) behind bars."

Goa Nightclub Fire: How will the Luthra Brothers be deported to India?



The Indian Embassy in Bangkok will be issuing an emergency travel certificate, which will enable the brothers to travel to India since their passports have been cancelled. Sources close to the development suggested that they could be brought back to India as soon as today or Monday, depending on the completion of paperwork. The entire process will be handled by the Indian foreign ministry, the Indian Embassy in Thailand, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Royal Thai Police and the Thai government.

Once in India, they'll face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence related to the tragedy. They could face serious consequences, including imprisonment, if convicted.

Luthra Brothers fled India hours after Goa nightclub fire

The Luthra brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, are wanted in connection with the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel. According to the Goa Police, the brothers were booked on December 7 for fleeing the country while authorities were battling the fire and rescuing trapped guests. Following a Blue Corner Notice issued by Interpol against the absconding accused, Thai authorities apprehended the accused in Thailand.

On December 6, late at night at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, a devastating blaze claimed 25 lives, including five tourists and 20 staff members. Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra own the restaurant.



(With inputs from agencies)