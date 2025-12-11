Goa nightclub fire: Luthra brothers, owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, arrested in Thailand, to be brought to India soon

The development comes after the Goa Police's decision to suspend the passports of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, linked to the fatal fire at Arpora's Birch by Romeo Lane on Saturday, which claimed 25 lives. The brothers fled from India shortly after the December 6 fire in Arpora.

The two brothers connected to the Goa nightclub fire, which resulted in 25 fatalities, have been apprehended in Thailand. Sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the process to deport them to India for trial has commenced.

Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra's passport seized

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is currently reviewing a request from the Goa government to revoke the passports of Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra. They are the co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa. The brothers fled from India shortly after the December 6 fire in Arpora, and an Interpol Blue Corner notice has been issued at the request of the CBI.

Probe underway

The Goa Police investigation has revealed that the brothers, even as emergency teams were fighting the fire, booked flight tickets to Thailand.

Officials have stated that Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra booked their tickets through MakeMyTrip at 1:17 am on December 7. This was a time when firefighters and police were working to extinguish the flames and rescue those trapped inside the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora. "Even as the Goa Police and Goa Fire Services were battling to douse the fire and rescue the people trapped inside, the Luthra brothers were preparing to flee the country," an official reported.

On Wednesday, a New Delhi court denied interim protection from arrest to the brothers. Their legal representatives argued that the Luthras were on a business trip, not fleeing the country, and stated they were licensees, not owners, of the nightclub. They also claimed that the club's staff managed day-to-day operations, thereby absolving the brothers of direct responsibility.

Meanwhile, the Goa Police have apprehended five managers and staff members in relation to the fire. The fire began around midnight and rapidly consumed the venue, situated approximately 25 km from Panaji. Indian authorities are currently collaborating with their Thai counterparts as the deportation process proceeds