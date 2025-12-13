FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Goa Nightclub Fire: How did Luthra Brothers run Birch by Romeo lane illegally for 18 months? Goa police make SHOCKING revelation

According to the Goa police, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, along with Ajay Gupta, had entered into an instrument of licence with Surinder Kumar Khosla on Nov 28, 2023, in respect of the premises, comprising the basement and upper ground floor.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 11:18 AM IST

Goa Nightclub Fire: How did Luthra Brothers run Birch by Romeo lane illegally for 18 months? Goa police make SHOCKING revelation
The devastating fire incident at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora claimed 25 people and left several injured, triggering an investigation that revealed that the nightclub was operating illegally without permission. A senior police officer, who is part of the investigation, said that owners of the Goa club, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, were operating their nightclub with an expired licence. According to the report, the nightclub hadn’t obtained permissions since 2024.

How did Luthra Brothers run Birch By Romeo Lane in Goa illegally for 18 months?

According to the Goa police, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, along with Ajay Gupta, had entered into an instrument of licence with Surinder Kumar Khosla on Nov 28, 2023, in respect of the premises, comprising the basement and upper ground floor.  “The licence was for a period of 11 months commencing on Nov 1 that year, and was intended to be renewed for ten further consecutive terms of eleven months each. However, it appears that the licensor, Khosla, did not renew the said instrument of licence as the accused and the other licensees failed to obtain the mandatory approvals required from competent authorities for running such a commercial establishment,” the senior police officer was quoted as saying.

“The Luthras didn’t renew the establishment licence after March 3, 2024, for the financial year 2024-25,” said the officer, adding that the Luthras were fully aware that it was being operated without the mandatory licences, approvals, and safety clearances. “Yet, they continued to run the premises in this manner, thereby exposing a large number of unsuspecting patrons and staff to grave risk,” he added.

Deportation of Luthra Brothers from Thailand

The owners of the ill-fated Birch Club in Arpora, Goa, Saurabh and Guarav Luthra, are now being held in a detention centre in the Thai capital, Bangkok, having been moved there after their detention in Phuket. The brothers had fled to Phuket on the morning after the December 6 fire at their club, which claimed 25 lives. Deportation procedures of the Luthra brothers from Thailand are underway, and the Goa Police are in continuous coordination with central agencies. Thai Police had detained the brothers from a resort in Phuket on Thursday after India had moved to suspend their passports, reported local media.

Local police say the detention followed a request from Indian law enforcement. According to Thai authorities, an Indian law enforcement team is also coordinating formalities for the brother's return. This is possible due to an extradition treaty between the two countries that has been in force since 2015. Thai officials stressed that due process will be followed while cooperation continues between the two countries. Authorities say they will work with their Indian counterparts to ensure a prompt, lawful handover. The Embassy of India in Bangkok is also actively coordinating with the Thai authorities regarding the ongoing case. According to sources, the two brothers were detained in Phuket following intervention by the Embassy. Thai authorities are currently processing the matter under local law, including steps to deport them to India.

(With inputs from ANI)



 

