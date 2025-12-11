FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Goa Nightclub Fire: Government bans fireworks at THESE places in North Goa days after tragedy claims 25 lives; Here's all you need to know

Following the deadly fire at a nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, which claimed 25 lives, the district administration has imposed a ban on fireworks, sparklers, and pyrotechnics inside all tourist establishments. The ban applies to nightclubs, bars, hotels, resorts, and event venues across the district

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 02:46 PM IST

After the tragic fire that claimed 25 lives at a nightclub in Arpora, North Goa, the district administration has issued a strict ban on the use of fireworks, sparklers, and other pyrotechnics inside tourist establishments. The ban, effective immediately, applies to nightclubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, guesthouses, resorts, beach shacks, and other entertainment venues across the district.

Ban Details and Legal Basis

The order was issued on December 10, 2025, as a precautionary measure following the devastating fire incident at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, which took place on the night of December 6. The fire is believed to have been triggered by the use of 'electric firecrackers' inside the premises, sparking a blaze that resulted in significant loss of life.

According to a senior district official, the ban prohibits the 'use, bursting, ignition, or operation of fireworks, sparklers, pyrotechnic effects, flame-thrower-type devices, smoke generators, and similar fire/smoke-producing equipment' inside any tourist establishment. The directive was issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, which grants authorities the power to regulate safety measures for public venues.

Aimed at Ensuring Public Safety

This ban comes after a preliminary inquiry into the nightclub fire, which pointed to the use of electric firecrackers inside the venue as a key factor in the fire's ignition. The tragic incident has raised serious concerns about safety protocols in tourist establishments, especially those frequented by large crowds.

The order covers a wide range of establishments, including not only nightclubs and bars but also hotels, resorts, beach shacks, and temporary structures such as event venues. The district administration is emphasising this ban as part of a broader effort to protect public safety and prevent further incidents of this nature.

In the wake of the Arpora nightclub tragedy, the North Goa district administration has moved quickly to enforce this critical safety measure. The ban on fireworks and pyrotechnics aims to safeguard the lives of both locals and tourists, ensuring that such a devastating incident does not happen again. Authorities are expected to continue monitoring the enforcement of this order, with additional safety regulations likely to follow.

