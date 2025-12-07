FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR lodged against Birch by Romeo Lane owner, general manager arrested; magisterial probe ordered

The Goa CM said that the club's managers and others have already been arrested in the case, and an arrest warrant has been issued against the club's owners.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

At least 25 killed in a massive fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa. Among the deceased, four have been identified as tourists and 14 as staff members, while the identities of seven victims are yet to be established. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Arpora nightclub fire.

Goa fire tragedy: Manager arrested, warrant issued against owner of Birch by Romeo Lane

Speaking to ANI, the Goa CM said that the club's managers and others have already been arrested in the case, and an arrest warrant has been issued against the club's owners. "Whoever is found guilty will be put behind bars. PM Modi called me up this morning and asked for all details. He also asked for details on the injured. I briefed the PM in detail...Goa Govt will take all steps to ensure that such an incident never happens in future," he said. Among the deceased, four have been identified as tourists and 14 as staff members, while the identities of seven victims are yet to be established. CM Sawant said, "This is an unfortunate day. For the first time in Goa's tourism history, such a large fire incident has occurred. 25 people died.I reached the spot at 1.30-2 am, local MLA Michael Lobo accompanied me. All officers were also present there. Fire was doused within half an hour, but at the club where this happened, some people could rush out of it, but some others could not."

Sawant added that a few people died of suffocation. "As per preliminary information, four people were tourists, and the rest were employees at the club. I express my condolences over their demise and express sympathies to their families. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace." "They will be provided compensation by the Government. 6 people who are in the hospital are being given the best medical treatment at Goa Medical College. I have spoken with the Dean of the College. We have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. What permissions the club obtained and who granted them will be inquired into," he said. Goa CM said that it is to be seen whether the fire safety norms and building construction norms were followed.

Goa authorities issue helpline numbers

Emergency helpline numbers have been issued to assist families, tourists and residents following the massive fire in North Goa's Arpora. The state administration, led by the Office of the Collector, North Goa, said these lines would ensure faster coordination, timely response and clear channels of communication for those seeking information or support. According to the North Goa District Disaster Management Authority, the District Control Room at the North Goa Collectorate can be reached on 0832-2225383, while the Goa Police Control Room (North Goa) will operate through 7875756000 for urgent reports and assistance.As per a release, dedicated officials have been assigned at the district and sub-divisional levels. These include Bardez-I Officer Varsha S. Parab (8308014526) and Bardez-II Officer Vasant Dabholkar (7083234963).For the Tiswadi district, Bhiku L. Gawas (9421151048) has been designated as the primary contact. The Mamlatdar offices led by Anant Rajaram Malik (9637779277) and Dattaprasad Toraskar (9923882807) have also been placed on active duty.

(With inputs from ANI)

