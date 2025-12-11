Goa nightclub fire: CM Pramod Sawant says, 'will bring Luthra brothers back', orders closure of restaurants violating norms

After Luthra brothers - Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, wanted in connection with the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, were detained in Thailand, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reaffirmed that strict action will be taken against them.

After Luthra brothers - Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, wanted in connection with the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, were detained in Thailand, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant reaffirmed that strict action will be taken against them, asserting that the government is committed to securing justice for the 25 people who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The Chief Minister stated that teams from the Goa Police and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will travel to Thailand to deport the accused to India. Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Sawant said, "We will bring them to Goa as soon as possible. Teams of the Goa Police and the CBI will go there (to Thailand). Henceforth, any violation and encroachment will not be tolerated. Two suspended women government officers are cooperating with the investigation, while one is not; action will be taken accordingly... To ensure such an accident doesn't occur again, our enforcement team, comprising senior officers, fire safety officers, and building construction officers, is visiting various clubs and restaurants. The clubs where serious violations are found will be closed."

While in conversation with ANI, CM Sawant reiterated, "Our govt will work to give justice to the 25 people who lost their lives...We will put them (the club owners, Luthra brothers) behind bars." He further said, "We arrested six people after the tragic fire incident. We also suspended three people and are investigating them on a fast track. One of the club's three owners was arrested in Delhi, and an LOC was issued against the other two owners. We also ordered the Regional Passport Office to cancel their passports. With the help of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Home Minister, the Luthra brothers were detained in Thailand. Our team from Goa and central agencies will bring the two club owners to Goa. We take legal action and put them behind bars."

According to the Goa Police, the brothers were booked on December 7 for fleeing the country while authorities were battling the fire and rescuing trapped guests. Following a Blue Corner Notice issued by Interpol against the absconding accused, Thai authorities apprehended the accused in Thailand.

On December 6, late at night at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, a devastating blaze claimed 25 lives, including five tourists and 20 staff members. Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra own the restaurant. The Rohini court has reserved the order on the anticipatory bail pleas of Gaurav and Saurav Luthra.