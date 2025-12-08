Delhi-NCR air quality remains in 'very poor' levels, AQI crosses 318-mark in Anand Vihar, Bawana, Chandni Chowk; Check area-wise pollution levels
Goa Nightclub Fire: CM Pramod Sawant says indoor electric firecrackers likely behind blaze that claimed 25 lives
Palash Muchhal's BIG move after cancelled wedding to Smriti Mandhana, deletes...
Thailand launches air strike on Cambodia amid rising border tensions, 1 killed and several injured; Here's what we know so far
IndiGo flight status: Delhi Airport issues BIG advisory, warns passengers on delays; check details
Who is Shwetambari Bhatt? Vikram Bhatt’s wife named in Rs 30 crore alleged film-financing fraud case
US-Ukraine peace talks stalled as Donald Trump voices frustration with Zelenskyy: 'Little bit disappointed...'
School Holiday December 8: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
Was Gaurav Khanna 'fixed winner' on Salman Khan show? Bigg Boss 19 winner breaks his silence: 'They don’t like...'
Gorakhpur-Siliguri Expressway route changed, will now pass through THIS district instead of Deoria, land acquisition started, check details here
INDIA
The preliminary enquiry into the North Goa nightclub fire tragedy that claimed 25 lives suggested indoor 'electric firecrackers' as the likely cause of the devastating blaze, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.
The preliminary enquiry into the North Goa nightclub fire tragedy that claimed 25 lives suggested indoor 'electric firecrackers' as the likely cause of the devastating blaze, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.