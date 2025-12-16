Goa nightclub fire: Delhi court grants 48-hour transit remand of Luthra brothers to police

As per reports, during the court proceedings on Tuesday, the entrepreneur brothers broke down and wept after coming face-to-face with their family members for the first time since they fled. They had been brought back to India from Thailand's capital Bangkok and arrived in Delhi around 2 pm.

A court in Delhi on Tuesday granted the Goa Police a 48-hour transit remand of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the Goa nightclub where 25 people were killed in a fire earlier this month. The two Delhi-based brothers were produced in the Patiala House Court after they were deported from Thailand. The Goa Police took custody of the accused upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport earlier in the day.

As per reports, during the court proceedings on Tuesday, the entrepreneur brothers broke down and wept after coming face-to-face with their family members for the first time since they fled. They had been brought back to India from Thailand's capital Bangkok and arrived in Delhi around 2 pm. Teams of the Delhi Crime Branch and the Goa Police later produced them in the court, seeking transit remand for further investigations in the coastal state where the fire tragedy occurred.

The Luthra brothers had left India for Phuket in Thailand shortly after their North Goa nightclub caught fire on the night of December 6. The blaze killed 25 people and injured others. Authorities in Thailand detained the brothers at a hotel in Phuket last week following a request from their counterparts in India. Before arresting the Luthras, the Goa Police had taken into custody five people, including managers of the club, in connection with the case. Officials said more arrests could follow as the investigation continues.