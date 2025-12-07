Goa nightclub fire accident: What led to the inferno that claimed 25 lives?

On Saturday night, Birch by Romeo Lane was hosting a "Bollywood Banger Night" and about about 100 people were present at the club. While many people escaped the fire, some reportedly ran towards the kitchen downstairs and were trapped there.

A fire at a nightclub in Goa has claimed more than two dozen lives and injured several others. Most of the victims are said to be staff at the Birch by Romeo Lane club, while some victims were tourists. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to media reports which cited eyewitnesses, the deadly blaze started on the dance floor and quickly engulfed the entire club, which is located near a popular beach. Here's what led to the inferno, as per eyewitnesses.

On Saturday night, Birch was hosting a "Bollywood Banger Night" and about 100 people were present at the club. While many people escaped the fire, some reportedly ran towards the kitchen downstairs. They are believed to have been trapped there with the club's staff and suffocated to death. Fatima Shaikh, an eyewitness, told news agency PTI that the club had makeshift structures made of palm leaves, which easily caught fire.

Besides, the nightclub is located near the backwaters of the Arpora River, with a narrow entry and exit point. The club is linked to the main road through narrow lanes, which proved catastrophic because fire engines could not reach the club and had to be parked nearly 400 meters away. This delayed the firefighting exercise and most of the deaths were caused due to suffocation after the victims were trapped in the smoke.

Arpora-Nagoa panchayat sarpanch (local body chief) Roshan Redkar said the nightclub owners did not have requisite permissions to construct it. The local body had even issued a demolition notice, but the directorate of panchayats halted that action, Redkar said. The owners of the club had sublet the premises to one Saurav Luthra, according to Redkar. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has described it as a "very painful day" for the coastal state and ordered an inquiry.