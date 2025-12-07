Goa Nightclub Explosion: 23 killed in massive cylinder blast in Arpora's nightclub, PM Modi offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Arpora, calling the incident "deeply saddening" and conveying his support to the affected families.

At least 23 people were killed after a major fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora, which was reported on Sunday, according to officials. The blaze was reported around midnight, and emergency teams rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called it an “unfortunate” incident and said strict action would follow.

The Goa CM said, “The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred...23 people have lost their lives...The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law....”

Goa DGP Alok Kumar said the police received the alert shortly after midnight. “An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12.04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered. The total death count is 23...The police will investigate the cause of this incident, and we will take action based on the findings...”

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire.

Officials said efforts are underway to provide medical support to the injured and assistance to the families of those who died.

