HomeIndia

INDIA

Goa nightclub 'Birch By Romeo' owner Saurabh Luthra FIRST statement out, says, 'In hour of irreplacable sorrow...'

At least 25 people were burnt alive after fire erupted in a Nightclub in Goa's Arpora. An FIR was registered against Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra. Police has issued a 'look-out' notice against them. Nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane', owner Saurav Luthra released his first statement.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

Goa nightclub 'Birch By Romeo' owner Saurabh Luthra FIRST statement out, says, 'In hour of irreplacable sorrow...'
In a tragic incident, at least 25 people were burnt alive after fire erupted in a Nightclub in Goa's Arpora. An FIR was registered against Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra. Police has issued a 'look-out' notice against them. Nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane', owner Saurav Luthra released his first statement on Monday. 

Saurav Luthra on his Instagram posted, "The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity. The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity."

Screenshot 2025 12 08 110554

Goa Police has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the club owner Saurav and Gaurav Luthra, in connection with the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub fire case, say the Police. Goa Police has formed several teams to investigate the case, one of which has reached Delhi and arrested the fifth accused, Bharat Kohli, who used to oversee the daily operations, ANI reported.

 
 
 
