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Goa municipal councillor’s son arrested for making, circulating explicit videos of minor girls

Goa municipal councillor’s son arrested for explicit videos of minor girls

Rajasthan Police bust Pakistan-linked spy network after Air Force staffer arrested for passing secret information

Rajasthan Police bust Pakistan-linked spy network after Air Force staffer arrest

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Goa municipal councillor’s son arrested for making, circulating explicit videos of minor girls

The Goa Police on the night of March 22, Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man in South Goa for allegedly filming sexually explicit videos of many minor girls and circulating them.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 23, 2026, 09:35 PM IST

Goa municipal councillor’s son arrested for making, circulating explicit videos of minor girls
Goa municipal councillor’s son arrested for making, circulating explicit videos of minor girls
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The Goa Police on the night of March 22, Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man in South Goa for allegedly filming sexually explicit videos of many minor girls and circulating them. The man, son of a municipal councillor, has been blackmailing the victims for his purposes.

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