Goa municipal councillor’s son arrested for making, circulating explicit videos of minor girls

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INDIA
The Goa Police on the night of March 22, Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man in South Goa for allegedly filming sexually explicit videos of many minor girls and circulating them.
The Goa Police on the night of March 22, Sunday arrested a 20-year-old man in South Goa for allegedly filming sexually explicit videos of many minor girls and circulating them. The man, son of a municipal councillor, has been blackmailing the victims for his purposes.