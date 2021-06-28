Goa lockdown: COVID-19 curfew extended till July 5 - what's allowed, what's not

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid-19 related curfew till July 5. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended several times since then.

"Government of Goa has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7 AM, July 05, 2021," CM Pramod Sawant said.

According to the health department, a total of 235 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Saturday were reported while 293 patients recovered. However, the Chief Minister had relaxed the restrictions last week to improve the economic situation of the state. Sawant had said that all stores and shops can operate in Goa from 7 am to 3 pm per day.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that COVID-19 testing has been ramped up at the borders of Goa as a precautionary measure after cases of the Delta plus variant of Coronavirus were reported in the neighbouring state.

Addressing reporters at the Keri-Sattari border adjoining Karnataka, Sawant said testing facilities have been roped up as a precaution against the new strain of COVID-19 and agreements have also been signed with private laboratories for the same.

The Chief Minister said, “We have stepped up monitoring at all the borders after (cases of) the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 was reported in the neighbouring state.”

He said that if any person entering Goa is found to be infected with COVID-19, he/she will be kept in isolation or admitted to a hospital.

“People entering Goa might face a little inconvenience but there is no option. This has been done to ensure the safety of the people against COVID-19,” he said.

Significantly, 21 cases of delta plus variant of coronavirus have been confirmed so far in Maharashtra.