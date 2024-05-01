FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Goa inks MoU with Starlink to explore satellite internet for smart governance, disaster response

In a move aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure and connectivity across the state, the Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (DITE&C), Government of Goa, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited.

ANI

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 12:39 AM IST

Goa inks MoU with Starlink to explore satellite internet for smart governance, disaster response
Goa CM Pramod Sawant signs MoU with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited
In a move aimed at strengthening digital infrastructure and connectivity across the state, the Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (DITE&C), Government of Goa, on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited. 

The partnership seeks to explore advanced connectivity solutions to support digital inclusion, public infrastructure, coastal safety and emergency response capabilities across Goa.The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant; Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Rohan Khaunte, Chief Secretary Dr V Candavelou, IAS; Director, DITE&C Kabir Shirgaonkar, OSD to the Minister Neville Noronha, and other senior officials.  

Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited was represented by Prabhakar Jayakumar, Head, Starlink India. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant said, "The Government of Goa is committed to harnessing technology to drive digital transformation and improve the lives of our citizens. This partnership with Starlink is a significant step towards achieving our vision of a digitally empowered Goa.” 

Rohan Khaunte, Minister for ITE&C, said, “This partnership with Starlink will transform Goa's governance landscape, leveraging modern technology to drive efficiency and responsiveness. By bridging the digital divide and enhancing public services, we'll make Goa an even more attractive hub for investment, tourism and talent, while ensuring our citizens reap the benefits of digital progress.” 

Under the MoU, DITE&C and Starlink will explore collaboration in key areas such as digital connectivity, disaster resilience, and smart governance. Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, the Indian entity for SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet services, has expressed interest in piloting connectivity solutions, including satellite broadband services in areas with limited terrestrial networks. 

These initiatives may include providing connectivity to select government schools, healthcare facilities, and disaster management centres. The partnership also aims to enhance emergency preparedness, build capacity through training, and explore affordable tariff structures for socially beneficial use cases. 

In addition, the collaboration will support smart governance, tourism, and coastal development by enabling connectivity solutions for public infrastructure and services. Through the MoU, the Government of Goa reiterated its commitment to digital transformation by leveraging technology to drive innovation, economic growth and citizen welfare, while building a resilient digital ecosystem for a sustainable future, officials said. 

