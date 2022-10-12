Goa: IAF MiG 29K fighter jet crashes over sea due to ‘malfunction’, pilot in stable condition

MiG 29K fighter jets of IAF (File photo)

The MiG 29K fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed over the sea coast in Goa, after the aircraft experience some “technical malfunction.”

Though the exact cause of the crash is not known yet, it has been reported that the aircraft experienced some technical malfunction mid-flight, after which the pilot had to eject himself.

As per ANI reports, a Board of Inquiry (BOI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the MiG 29K crash today. The pilot flying the jet has been rescued and is in stable condition, according to the Indian Navy.

A MiG 29K fighter aircraft crashed over sea on a routine sortie off Goa coast after it developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. Pilot ejected safely & was recovered in a swift search & rescue operation. Pilot is reported to be in a stable condition: Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/CDyC1wBUHI October 12, 2022

The pilot was over the sea off the Goa coast when the MiG 29K fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force experienced some malfunction. The pilot was reportedly returning to base after a routine sortie.

In an official statement, the Indian Navy said, "Pilot ejected safely and was recovered in a swift search & rescue operation. Pilot is reported to be in a stable condition."

