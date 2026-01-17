Goa Horror: Russian tourist kills ‘live-in partner’, slits her neck; investigation underway

A Russian man, Aleksei Leonov, was arrested in Goa after two women, including his live-in partner, were found murdered in Arambol and Morjim. Police are investigating the motive, collecting evidence, and have booked him under sections for murder and wrongful restraint.

A 37-year-old Russian man was taken into custody early Friday morning following the discovery of a woman’s body in north Goa’s Arambol area. Police have confirmed that the suspect, identified as Aleksei Leonov, has also confessed to killing another woman, and investigations are ongoing to determine the motive behind the killings.

First Victim Found in Rented Room

The first victim, Elena Kasthanova, 37, was discovered by her landlord on Thursday in the rented room she shared with Leonov in Arambol. Police reports indicate that her arms were tied behind her back and her throat had been slit. The gruesome discovery prompted immediate police intervention, leading to Leonov’s arrest at approximately 4 a.m.

Second Victim Linked to Suspect

During interrogation, Leonov reportedly led authorities to the body of a second victim, Elena Vaneeva, also 37, in nearby Morjim. Police have not disclosed the relationship between Leonov and Vaneeva, but have confirmed that the suspect admitted to her killing. The motive behind both homicides remains unclear, with officials stating that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

A senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the nature of the attacks: “The accused assaulted his friend with whom he was staying, wrongfully restrained her, caused multiple injuries, and slit her neck with a sharp weapon.” Authorities are currently gathering evidence, including the weapon used in the crimes, and both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

Leonov has been booked under Sections 103 (murder) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have stated that the investigation is ongoing, with forensic and witness evidence being collected to establish the full circumstances surrounding the killings.

Background Information

Kasthanova had been residing in Goa since 2024 and was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Leonov. Local authorities have urged the public to remain calm while the case is being thoroughly investigated, noting that no further threats have been reported in the area.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the brutal nature of the killings and the involvement of a foreign national. Police continue to probe the sequence of events, relationships, and possible motives, aiming to build a comprehensive understanding of the tragic incidents.

This development has raised concerns about safety in rented accommodations and highlights the importance of swift law enforcement response in violent crime cases.