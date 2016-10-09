Headlines

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

ES Ranganathan elucidates on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and its importance

The Benefits of Using Quick-Dry Towels during the Rainy Season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson brings back vintage Rajinikanth with mega action sequences, fans say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

HomeIndia

India

Goa govt to hold all-party meeting on Mahadeyi water dispute tomorrow

Karnataka and Maharashtra have planned dams upstream Mahadeyi river, which meets Arabian Sea near Panaji. The Goa government has raised objections over the diversion, claiming that such an act would hamper the ecology of the coastal state.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2016, 03:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Goa government will hold an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss the state government's stand on the Mahadeyi water diversion issue after Mahadeyi Water Dispute Tribunal suggested Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka to explore an "amicable solution".

"Chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar will chair an all party meeting tomorrow at the Secretariat on the Mahadeyi water diversion issue as Mahadeyi Water Dispute Tribunal has suggested the three states to explore the possibility of amicable solution on this long-pending water dispute," a senior state government official said on Sunday.

State unit presidents of several parties have been called for the meeting where they would be giving their suggestions on the matter, he said.

Karnataka and Maharashtra have planned dams upstream Mahadeyi river, which meets Arabian Sea near Panaji. The Goa government has raised objections over the diversion, claiming that such an act would hamper the ecology of the coastal state.

Karnataka plans to construct at least seven dams and three hydroelectric projects by diverting the water to river Malprabha.

Meanwhile, NGO Mahadeyi Bachao Abhiyan (MBA), which will be a part of the crucial all-party meeting, has said that it will keep a close watch on it. The NGO has raised concern that the proposed dams site on Mahadeyi river in Karnataka is just 300 metres away from Mahadeyi Wildlife Sanctuary and poses a threat to the surrounding ecology and the wildlife.

"We are closely watching what state government intends to do. We will not allow any compromise on this issue," MBA secretary Rajendra Kerkar said.

"When Goa has won half battle, finding an amicable solution at this stage is not advisable," he said, adding that they will strongly object to the suggestion of "amicable solution".

"With an aim to politically appease someone, if the government tries to compromise state interest, we will approach the National Green Tribunal against Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa governments," Kerkar said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

Shabana Azmi reveals what 'bothered' Javed Akhtar about her kiss with Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

INDIA alliance leaders, MPs who visited Manipur, to meet President Murmu today

Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh dazzles with 'insane' dance steps in Anirudh's grand Bollywood debut, fans call it chartbuster

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE