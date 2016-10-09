Goa govt to hold all-party meeting on Mahadeyi water dispute tomorrow

Karnataka and Maharashtra have planned dams upstream Mahadeyi river, which meets Arabian Sea near Panaji. The Goa government has raised objections over the diversion, claiming that such an act would hamper the ecology of the coastal state.

Goa government will hold an all-party meeting on Monday to discuss the state government's stand on the Mahadeyi water diversion issue after Mahadeyi Water Dispute Tribunal suggested Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka to explore an "amicable solution".

"Chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar will chair an all party meeting tomorrow at the Secretariat on the Mahadeyi water diversion issue as Mahadeyi Water Dispute Tribunal has suggested the three states to explore the possibility of amicable solution on this long-pending water dispute," a senior state government official said on Sunday.

State unit presidents of several parties have been called for the meeting where they would be giving their suggestions on the matter, he said.

Karnataka and Maharashtra have planned dams upstream Mahadeyi river, which meets Arabian Sea near Panaji. The Goa government has raised objections over the diversion, claiming that such an act would hamper the ecology of the coastal state.

Karnataka plans to construct at least seven dams and three hydroelectric projects by diverting the water to river Malprabha.

Meanwhile, NGO Mahadeyi Bachao Abhiyan (MBA), which will be a part of the crucial all-party meeting, has said that it will keep a close watch on it. The NGO has raised concern that the proposed dams site on Mahadeyi river in Karnataka is just 300 metres away from Mahadeyi Wildlife Sanctuary and poses a threat to the surrounding ecology and the wildlife.

"We are closely watching what state government intends to do. We will not allow any compromise on this issue," MBA secretary Rajendra Kerkar said.

"When Goa has won half battle, finding an amicable solution at this stage is not advisable," he said, adding that they will strongly object to the suggestion of "amicable solution".

"With an aim to politically appease someone, if the government tries to compromise state interest, we will approach the National Green Tribunal against Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa governments," Kerkar said.