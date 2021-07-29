Goa gang rape case: CM Pramod Sawant faces flak for asking why minors 'stay on the beach the whole night'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is faking flak for his comments after the gang rape of two minor girls on a beach in Panaji on Sunday (July 25).

Two minor girls were gang-raped by four men who posed as policemen. One of them was a driver with the agriculture department. They also beat up the boys who were with the girls on Benaulim beach, around 30 km south of Goa’s capital Panaji.

All the four accused have been arrested, Sawant told the Assembly.

Also read Ahead of rape trial in Los Angeles, former producer Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty

However, during a debate on a calling attention notice in the House, the CM said, "When 14-year-olds stay on the beach the whole night, the parents need to introspect. Just because children don't listen, we cannot put the responsibility on the government and police."

Notably, Sawant also holds the home portfolio.

Goa Congress spokesperson Altone D’Costa lashed out at Sawant for his remarks and said that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated. “Why should we fear while moving around at night? Criminals should be in jail and law abiding citizens should be out freely moving around,” he said on Thursday.

(With agency inputs)