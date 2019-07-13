Headlines

Goa: Four ministers dropped, new ones including Michael Lobo to be sworn in at 3 PM

Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Michael Lobo Saturday resigned from the post, paving the way for his induction into the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2019, 02:15 PM IST

Deputy Speaker of Goa Assembly Michael Lobo Saturday resigned from the post, paving the way for his induction into the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet.

Lobo submitted his resignation to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar at noon.

"I resigned from the post as I will be inducted into the cabinet later in the day," Lobo said.

Apart from Lobo, Chandrakant Kavlekar, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Atanasio Monserratte, who had quit the Congress and joined the BJP Wednesday, would be sworn in as ministers at Raj Bhavan in the afternoon.

The governor has accepted the recommendation of Goa CM and Vijai Sardesai, Rohan Khaunte, Vinoda Paliencar and Jayesh Salgaonkar shall cease to be the Members of the Council of Ministers, with immediate effect.

The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers is scheduled to be held at 3 pm.

Sawant would induct the new members into his cabinet by dropping three members of ally Goa Forward Party (GFP) and an Independent legislator as ministers.

 

