Goa extends COVID-19 curfew by another week - Know what's closed, what's open

The Goa government on Sunday (August 22) has extended the ongoing Coronavirus-induced curfew till August 30, officials said. The curfew was first imposed on May 9 this year and has been extended many times since then.

As per the official notification, restrictions on the opening of auditoriums, community halls as well as a ban on the operation of river cruises, spas, massage parlours and casinos will continue as earlier.

Meanwhile, health department official notifies that Goa's COVID-19 cases rose to 1,73,164 on Sunday with 76 new cases. The death toll increased to 3,185 as one patient succumbed to the infection.

Goa COVID curfew extended: What's allowed, what’s not as per government orders

Casinos, auditoriums, community halls, water parks, entertainment parks will remain closed.

River cruises are not allowed.

Spas and massage parlours will be closed too.

Cinema halls are allowed at 50% capacity.

Schools will remain closed for students. However, school exams and competitive exams are will be permitted with the approval of the government.

Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural, marriage functions and other congregations, beyond 50% of the capacity of the venue will be prohibited.

Bars and restaurants are permitted at 50 per cent capacity from 7 am to 11 pm.

Indoor gyms are operational at 50 per cent capacity.