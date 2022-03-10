Headlines

Meet Mumbai woman with Rs 1200 crore wealth who built Rs 1000 crore revenue brand, here's why she's called 'Model CEO'

Urvashi Rautela trolled for yet again dragging Rishabh Pant in post on relationship, internet calls her 'creepy stalker'

Meet Shri Thanedar, did odd jobs to survive in Karnataka, built multi-crore company in US, now successful politician

Breaking: Yamuna water level breaks 45-year-old record in Delhi, reaches 207.55 meters, many evacuated

Meet Shri Thanedar, did odd jobs to survive in Karnataka, built multi-crore company in US, now successful politician

Goa Election Results 2022: Former CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar loses in Panaji

Utpal lost to the BJP's Atanasio Monseratte by a slim margin.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2022, 03:08 PM IST

Goa election results 2022: Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa CM Late Manohar Parrikar, lost to the BJP's Atanasio Monseratte in Panaji Assembly seat by a slim margin. 

Utpal Parrikar had contested the election as an Independent after the BJP fielded Monserrate from Panaji and offered him a different constituency.

Utpal Parrikar had sought a ticket from the BJP from this seat, but the BJP did not give him a ticket from here. After this, Utpal rebelled and filed his nomination as an independent from Panaji.  

Chief Minister and BJP candidate Pramod Sawant once again retained the Sanquelim constituency defeating Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani by a margin of over 650 votes.

Sawant said that he has sought Goa Governor`s appointment to stake claim to form the next government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is inching closer to attaining halfway mark in Goa with the party maintaining leads on 19 Assembly seats, according to the Election Commission of India data on the poll trends.

The BJP fought the elections on all 40 seats in the state while the Goa Forward Party (GFP) entered into a pre-poll alliance with Congress.

The TMC allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for the polls. 

