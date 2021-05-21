Goa court acquits former Tehelka Editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in 2013 rape case

Tehelka founder Editor Tarun Tejpal has been acquitted by an additional sessions court on Friday of all charges of sexual assault and rape of his colleague in a luxury hotel in Goa.

The case is of 2013 when the former Tehelka Editor-in-chief, who was present in the court, was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a Goa hotel.

The Goa police registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013 following which he was arrested. He has been out on bail since May 2014. The Goa crime branch had filed a charge sheet against Tejpal.

The trial against Tarun Tejpal commenced in 2017. He then moved the Bombay High Court for quashing the case against him, claiming that the charges were fabricated.

The High Court had dismissed the plea after which he appealed to the Supreme Court. The apex court also refused to interfere and rejected his petition on August 19, 2019.

Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi reserved her verdict in the seven-year-old case, last month. The trial was held in-camera at Tarun Tejpal's instance.

Advocate Rajeev Gomes, who was Tarun Tejpal's lead defence lawyer in the case, died due to COVID-19 related complications last week.

In a statement issued shortly after his acquittal, Tarun Tejpal thanked a host of lawyers who represented him in the case.