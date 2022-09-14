Goa Congress crisis: BJP takes 'Congress Chhodo Yatra' jibe, Oppn hits back with 'Operation Kichad' barb - Top updates

Michale Lobo said they took the decision to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Eight Congress MLAs in Goa, including former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday, in a body blow to the opposition party which is now left with only three MLAs in the 40-member state Assembly.

In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP in Goa. The BJP retained power in the coastal state after the state Assembly elections in March this year. It has 20 MLAs in the Assembly, while the Congress' strength will be depleted from 11 to three.

The eight Congress MLAs - Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes - were seen interacting with Sawant in a viral photo hours ahead of formally joining the BJP.

Here are the top updates on the big story:

Michael Lobo, one of the eight Congress MLAs in Goa who joined the BJP, said they took the decision to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The Congress said that the crossing over of eight of its Goa MLAs to the BJP is part of the ruling party’s ‘Operation Kichad’, and claimed that the “break” was fast-tracked because of the visible success of its Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Sawant told reporters that no decision has been taken yet on a cabinet reshuffle in the backdrop of the BJP strength rising to 28 in the House. The eight Congress MLAs have joined the BJP unconditionally, Sawant said. The chief minister said the BJP now has 28 MLAs and enjoys support of 33 MLAs altogether in the Assembly. Sawant said the “Congress Chhodo Yatra" has begun from Goa, as seen from the influx of that party’s legislators into the BJP.

Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo were at the centre of the switchover speculation in July too, and the Congress had even asked the speaker to disqualify them under the anti-defection law. The party removed Michael Lobo as Leader of Opposition, but no replacement was named.

Kamat, who had been at the forefront of the Congress’s activities in Goa, took a backseat after that and described himself as “retired hurt”. He continued to maintain that until recently. He said he would be back in active politics when he is better.

In July, Kamat had said he was "shocked and stunned" at the allegations of leading a division. Even Michael Lobo, who was in the BJP before joining the Congress ahead of elections earlier this year, had claimed there was "no talk of any division".