'BJP was aiming for 2/3 split': Congress confirms 'conspiracy to engineer defections' in Goa, sacks Michael Lobo

After initially denying that there was anything amiss in the party's internal structure, the Goa Congress on Sunday night confirmed there was indeed a conspiracy to affect defections of Congress MLAs to BJP. The party's incharge for Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao, said at a press conference that two of the Congress's tallest leaders in the state -- Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo -- had hatched a plan to engineer defections and weaken the party.

Rao said the party has decided to remove Lobo from the position of Leader of Opposition.

"A conspiracy was hatched by some of our own leaders with the BJP to see that the Congress party in Goa is weakened and to engineer defections. This conspiracy was led by two of our own leaders -- LoP Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat," the leader added.

Rao said the BJP was gunning to gain 2/3rd of Congress MLAs in order to avoid the anti-defection law. He claimed many Congress MLAs were offered money.

"BJP was trying for a 2/3rd split, to see that a minimum of 8 of our MLAs leave. Many of our people have been offered huge amounts of money. I'm shocked at the amount offered. But our 6 MLAs stood firm, I'm proud of them," he said.

Dinesh Gundu Rao said both Lobo and Kamat had been working in coordination with the BJP. He claimed Kamat wanted to save himself from a battery of cases against him and Lobo wanted power and position. He accused BJP of trying to finish the Opposition in the state.

He said action against these leaders would be taken.

"A new leader will be elected. Whatever action has to be taken by law against this kind of defection, anti-party work, will follow. Let's see how many people will stay or move. 5 of our MLAs are here, we're in touch with some more MLAs and they'll be along with us," he added.

The Speaker of the Goa Assembly, Ramesh Tawadkar, on Sunday cancelled the notification announcing elections for the post of Deputy Speaker amid reports of Congress MLAs' plan to defect to the BJP. The election was to be held on July 12.

The Congress has 10 MLAs in the 40-strong Goa assembly. The BJP rules the state with 20 MLAs.

With inputs from ANI