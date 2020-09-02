Goa CM Pramod Sawant tests positive for COVID-19, in home isolation

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has tested postive for coronavirus, he informed through Twitter on Wednesday.

He said that he was asymptomatic and hence opted for home isolation.

"I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," Goa CM tweeted.

I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 2, 2020

There are 4275 active COVID-19 cases in Goa, with 196 deaths.

With over 78,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 37 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 66,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 37,69,524 cases, which include 8,01,282 active cases; 29,01,909 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 66,333 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 78,357 new COVID-19 cases and 1,045 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 8 lakh-mark.