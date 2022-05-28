Arrested Christian pastor used 'magic' to convert poor people: Goa CM

Pramod Sawant said the state government respects all religions but is against conversion. (File)

Panaji: Christian pastor Dominic D'Souza, who runs The Five Pillars church, would convert poor people using magic, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday. The pastor and his wife Joan were booked under the Drugs and Magic Remedies act and arrested on Friday. They were later released on bail.

Sawant was speaking with the media on the sidelines of BJP's national executive in Goa's capital, Panaji. He said there had been several complaints against the pastor.

"As far as my information, our Home Department has done a good job with filing cases against Dominic who was accused of religious conversion. He claimed to use magic to compel people to convert themselves. There have always been complaints against him, but the police department had not acted against him in this manner," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by the news agency IANS.

He said the Goa government has seized his house where the alleged activities had been taking place. He said religious conversion will not be allowed in the state and strict action will be taken against those involved in such activities.

He said the state government respects all religions but is against conversion. We will act on complaints, whenever we receive them," he added.

With inputs from IANS