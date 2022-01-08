Goa CM imposes restrictions on public gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that public gatherings in the poll-bound coastal state have been limited to 100 people in outdoor venues and 50 percent of the sitting capacity or a maximum of 100 in cases of indoor venues.

"Maximum 100 people will be allowed at the venue at any one point in time. However, people coming in and going out of the venue will not be counted to calculate the capacity limit," said Sawant.

The restrictions have been imposed to prevent large gatherings in marketplaces, public meetings, political meetings, beaches, etc.

"The restrictions will continue till January 26 and will be reviewed depending on the pandemic situation in the state," added Sawant.

Meanwhile, the Goa government has decided not to impose a night curfew in the state for now.

A total of 1432 new COVID-19 cases has been reported in Goa in the last 24 hours, as per a health bulletin by the state government issued on Friday. A total of 6,295 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. As many as 112 people recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,76,737.

A total of 3,530 deaths have been reported in the state so far, with two deaths being reported during the last 24 hours. There are currently 5931 active COVID-19 cases in the state.