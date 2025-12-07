FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Goa CM Pramod Sawant announces Rs 5 lakhs aid to victims of fire at nightclub in Arpora, says, 'General manager, three arrested...'

In a press conference on Sunday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has issued a statement on the fire at the Nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora that claimed lives of 25 people. He announced Rs five lakh financial aid for the victims.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 07:13 PM IST

Goa CM Pramod Sawant announces Rs 5 lakhs aid to victims of fire at nightclub in Arpora, says, 'General manager, three arrested...'
In a press conference on Sunday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has issued a statement on the fire at the Nightclub in North Goa’s Arpora that claimed lives of 25 people. He stated that Goa nightclub's chief general manager, three other staff members have been arrested, while also announcing Rs 5 lakhs finanial aid for victims.

CM Pramod Sawant also added, "According to the preliminary inquiry, the fire broke out due to the bursting of some electrical fire crackers inside the club. Some people could come out, but others could not, due to which they lost their lives. A complete inquiry is being done, and a report will be recieved within a week. Suspensions will be issued to some people today itself... The concerned officers will be punished as well..."

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced Rs five lakh financial aid for the victims. "The ex-gratia amount of Rs 5 lakhs will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured will be sanctioned through the SDRF fund. The government shall provide complete assistance for the transportation of the deceased to their homes. A dedicated team comprising the SDM, Police and Health Authorities have been constituted for the same. I also directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to take disciplinary actions..." said CM Sawant. 

