Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Goa CM meets Governor amid speculation of cabinet reshuffle

Senior leaders Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Sequeira, and Michael Lobo, according to sources, will be appointed to the cabinet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 01:13 PM IST

Goa CM meets Governor amid speculation of cabinet reshuffle
Goa CM meets Governor amid speculation of cabinet reshuffle

Amid speculation of dropping three ministers from the cabinet to induct new entrants, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday met Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. Sawant, however, said it was a routine meeting.

"It was my scheduled meeting to discuss a programme to be held on September 17 (PMs Birthday). It was not related to politics or swearing-in," Sawant told reporters here after meeting Pillai at the Raj Bhavan.

On Wednesday, eight Congress MLAs joined the BJP after forming a two-third majority group. Former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes, are the eight legislators who have switched sides. Since then there is speculation that three among them will be inducted in the cabinet by dropping present Ministers.

According to sources, senior leader Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Sequeira and Michael Lobo would be inducted in the cabinet.

While the opposition parties in Goa have alleged that eight Congress MLAs who joined the BJP had "sold themselves as commodities", Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that they have joined without any conditions.

"As our nation is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last time (term) ten MLAs of the Congress had joined us and now eight have joined us. They have joined without any conditions," Sawant had said.

"So far there is no decision over the induction of these new entrants. They have joined without any conditions," Sawant said on Wednesday.

(Source: IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.