Goa CM extends COVID-19 curfew till August 23 - Details here

The Goa government COVID-19 curfew extended till August 23, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Sunday.

Goa has become the first state to give one dose of vaccine against COVID-19 to 90% of its eligible population, CM Sawant has said.

Sawant also added during a state-level function in the state capital Panaji that the entire eligible population in the coastal state will get the first dose soon. “I am proud to announce that Goa has become the first state to cover 90 per cent of its population with the first dose,"

On August 14, a health department official said Goa registered 88 Covid-19 cases and 120 recoveries.

The Goa government on August 6 made it compulsory for people travelling from other states to produce a negative RT-PCR report or a vaccination certificate (both doses). Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Friday, said, "Kerala is witnessing a rise in third-wave cases. We have made RTPCR compulsory for people travelling from Kerala, even as persons from other states are allowed entry with a Covid negative certificate or a double dose certificate."

He also advised the general population to adopt precautions during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, while stating that the state government would devise special SOPs for the festive season ahead after taking stakeholders into confidence.