Goa Assembly Polls 2022: BJP releases list of candidates for 34 seats, CM Sawant to contest from Sanquelim

Just a few weeks ahead of the Goa assembly elections 2022, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has released its list of candidates, who will be fielding from 34 seats in the state. The Goa assembly elections are set to commence from February 14, as per the Election Commission schedule.

In the candidate list released by BJP for the upcoming Goa elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be contesting from the Sanquelim constituency while Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will be contesting from Margaon.

Goa Assembly Polls 2022: BJP’s candidate list

Mandrem– Dayanand Raghunath Sopte Pernem (SC)– Pravin Prabhakr Arlekar Tivim– Neelkant Ramnath Harlarnkar Mapusa– Joshua Peter D’Souza Siolim– Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar Saligao– Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar Porvorim– Rohan Ashok Khaunte Aldon–a Glenn John E.Souza Ticlo Panaji– Atanasio Monserratte Teleigo– Jennifer Monseratte At. Andre– Francisco Silveira Mayem– Premender Vishnu Shet Sanquelim– Pramod Pandurang Sawant Poriem– Divya Vishwajit Rane Valpoi– Vishwajit Pratap Singh Rane Priol– Govind Shepu Gaude Ponda– Ravi Sitaram Naik Shiroda– Subhash Ankush Shirodkar Marcaim– Sudesh Bhingi Mormugoa– Milind Sagun Naik Vasco-Da-Gama– Krishna Viswambhar Salkar Dabolim– Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho Nuvem– Datta Vishnu Borkar Fatorda– Damodar Gajanan Naik Margao– Manohar Trimbak Azgaonkar Benaulim– Damodar Narcinva Bandodkar Navelim– Ullas Yashwant Tuenkar Cuncolim– Clafasio Dias Velim– Savio Rodrigues Quepem– Chandrakant Raghu Kavlekar Curchorem– Nilesh Joao Cabral Sanvordem– Ganesh Gaonkar Sanguem– Subhash Phal Desai Canacona– Ramesh Bombo Tawadkar

It must be noted that Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, has not been mentioned in the list of candidates of BJP. BJP will be contesting 34 out of the total 40 seats in the upcoming Goa elections 2022.

While addressing a press conference, the BJP election in charge for Goa Devendra Fadnavis said that Utpal Parrikar had been given two options for the upcoming elections in the state. After rejecting the first option, the second option is currently being discussed.

Fadnavis said, “Sitting MLA has been given ticket from Panjim…Utpal Parrikar and his family are our family. We gave two more options to him but he rejected the first one, the second option being discussed with him. We feel that he should agree.”

The Goa assembly elections 2022 are set to commence on February 14 and will be conducted in a single phase. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.