Goa Assembly Polls 2022: BJP releases list of candidates for 34 seats, CM Sawant to contest from Sanquelim

BJP has released the first list of candidates for the upcoming Goa assembly elections 2022, set to commence from February 14.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 20, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

Just a few weeks ahead of the Goa assembly elections 2022, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has released its list of candidates, who will be fielding from 34 seats in the state. The Goa assembly elections are set to commence from February 14, as per the Election Commission schedule.

In the candidate list released by BJP for the upcoming Goa elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be contesting from the Sanquelim constituency while Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will be contesting from Margaon.

Goa Assembly Polls 2022: BJP’s candidate list

  1. Mandrem– Dayanand Raghunath Sopte
  2. Pernem (SC)– Pravin Prabhakr Arlekar
  3. Tivim– Neelkant Ramnath Harlarnkar
  4. Mapusa– Joshua Peter D’Souza
  5. Siolim– Dayanand Rayu Mandrekar
  6. Saligao– Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar
  7. Porvorim– Rohan Ashok Khaunte
  8. Aldon–a Glenn John E.Souza Ticlo
  9. Panaji– Atanasio Monserratte
  10. Teleigo– Jennifer Monseratte
  11. At. Andre– Francisco Silveira
  12. Mayem– Premender Vishnu Shet
  13. Sanquelim– Pramod Pandurang Sawant
  14. Poriem– Divya Vishwajit Rane
  15. Valpoi– Vishwajit Pratap Singh Rane
  16. Priol– Govind Shepu Gaude
  17. Ponda– Ravi Sitaram Naik
  18. Shiroda– Subhash Ankush Shirodkar
  19. Marcaim– Sudesh Bhingi
  20. Mormugoa– Milind Sagun Naik
  21. Vasco-Da-Gama– Krishna Viswambhar Salkar
  22. Dabolim– Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho
  23. Nuvem– Datta Vishnu Borkar
  24. Fatorda– Damodar Gajanan Naik
  25. Margao– Manohar Trimbak Azgaonkar
  26. Benaulim– Damodar Narcinva Bandodkar
  27. Navelim– Ullas Yashwant Tuenkar
  28. Cuncolim– Clafasio Dias
  29. Velim– Savio Rodrigues
  30. Quepem– Chandrakant Raghu Kavlekar
  31. Curchorem– Nilesh Joao Cabral
  32. Sanvordem– Ganesh Gaonkar
  33. Sanguem– Subhash Phal Desai
  34. Canacona– Ramesh Bombo Tawadkar

It must be noted that Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, has not been mentioned in the list of candidates of BJP. BJP will be contesting 34 out of the total 40 seats in the upcoming Goa elections 2022.

While addressing a press conference, the BJP election in charge for Goa Devendra Fadnavis said that Utpal Parrikar had been given two options for the upcoming elections in the state. After rejecting the first option, the second option is currently being discussed.

Fadnavis said, “Sitting MLA has been given ticket from Panjim…Utpal Parrikar and his family are our family. We gave two more options to him but he rejected the first one, the second option being discussed with him. We feel that he should agree.”

The Goa assembly elections 2022 are set to commence on February 14 and will be conducted in a single phase. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

