Goa Assembly elections 2022: TMC launches 'Griha Laxmi' scheme for women, to distribute Rs 5,000 per month



Ahead of the assembly elections in Goa, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced on Saturday, December 11, that it will ensure payment of Rs 5,000 to every woman head of the household if the party comes to power in the 2022 state Assembly polls.

As per the party's Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, the scheme, which has already been implemented by the party in West Bengal, would benefit nearly 3.51 lakh households in the coastal state. She said, "The 'Griha Laxmi' initiative is a pioneering and transformative scheme for the people of Goa. The scheme has already been implemented in West Bengal."

She further added, "The monthly benefit of Rs 5,000 will be made available through direct benefit cash transfer. As many as 3.51 lakh households will be covered under the scheme." The scheme will be available to all irrespective of caste, community or economic criteria.

Moitra also said that according to Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee's study, the demonetisation and COVID-19 have shrunk the economy and the best thing to uplift the local economy is to pump in money. She said, "If a woman gets Rs 5000 in her hand, she can buy clothes for the children and medicines. That money goes into the economy faster. The Multiplier effect is faster."

The party will do a door to door campaign to make sure that the scheme reaches everyone during the ongoing state Assembly election campaign.