INDIA

Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: Horrific video emerges showing cylinder blast causing massive fire; death toll rises to 25

A horrifying video of a massive fire that boke out out at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa has emerged online. The death toll has risen to 25, with 4 of them identified as tourists, and 14 others as staff members, Goa Police said on Sunday.  The identity of the seven bodies recovered is yet to be established, officials further said.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: Horrific video emerges showing cylinder blast causing massive fire; death toll rises to 25
A horrifying video of a massive fire that broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, has emerged online. The death toll has risen to 25, with 4 of them identified as tourists, and 14 others as staff members, Goa Police said on Sunday.  The identity of the seven bodies recovered is yet to be established, officials further said.

Watch| Video of massive fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa

"A massive fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, resulting in 25 deaths, out of whom 4 confirmed to be tourists, 14 were staff members, and the identity of 7 is yet to be established. Six people are injured, and their treatment is going on. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The police and fire department investigation is in progress. Legal action is being taken," Police said.

Goa fire tragedy: PM Modi offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap.The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."Prime Minister Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Arpora, calling the incident "deeply saddening."In an X post, PM Modi said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation.

The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."The blaze at the club-cum-restaurant was reported at midnight on Sunday, and emergency teams rushed to the scene. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said efforts are underway to provide medical support to the injured and assistance to the families of those who died.Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered an inquiry into the matter. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.He said, "The incident is very unfortunate for a tourism state like Goa. The people who run such things illegally, and a fire incident occurred...23 people have lost their lives...The government will conduct an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire, and those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law."

(With inputs from ANI)

