Goa Arpora Nightclub Fire: 23 dead after massive cylinder blast, know what led to tragedy

At least 25 people died, and around 50 were injured after a massive fire broke out at a popular nightclub in Arpora village, North Goa, late on Saturday night, officials confirmed.

Most of those killed were employees working at the nightclub. Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Kumar told news agency PTI that the fire was triggered by a cylinder blast inside Birch by Romeo Lane, a nightclub that opened last year and is located nearly 25 km from Panaji.

Kumar also said, "An unfortunate incident occurred in a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora. At 12.04 am, the police control room received information about a fire, and the police, fire brigade, and ambulances were rushed to the spot. The fire is now under control, and all the bodies have been recovered."

“A total of 25 people have died, including four confirmed tourists and 14 staff members, while the identities of seven others are still being verified. Six people are injured and receiving treatment,” Kumar added.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed deep grief over the Arpora fire that killed 23 people, describing it as a "very painful day" for the state, and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Goa CM visited the site after the blaze was brought under control. He said that while three victims died from burn injuries, the others are believed to have died due to suffocation.

Goa CM also added that early findings indicate the club had failed to follow fire safety norms. “We will take strict action against the club management and also against officials who allowed it to operate despite safety violations,” he said.

BJP MLA Michael Lobo on Sunday called for a safety audit of all clubs in Goa following a fire in Arpora that killed 23 people, including three women and 20 men.

The BJP MLA expressed his grief, saying, "I am disturbed because of the incident. There are 23 casualties, three women and 20 men. Some are tourists, while most are locals who were working in the restaurant's basement. We will need to conduct a safety audit of all other clubs in Goa, which is very important. Tourists have always considered Goa a very safe destination, but the fire incident is very disturbing, and such incidents should not happen in the future. The safety of tourists and the workers in these establishments is extremely important. Most people died due to suffocation as they ran towards the basement."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Arpora, calling the incident "deeply saddening" and conveying his support to the affected families.

In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

(With inputs from ANI)