Goa Airport security tightened after receiving bomb threat call via email

A chartered flight from Moscow headed for Goa was diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat after the Goa Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a bomb threat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

After Goa ATC received a bomb threat on a chartered flight from Moscow to Goa, security has been strengthened around the airport. In order to ensure public safety while the inquiry is ongoing, a special force has been stationed at the airport.

A chartered flight from Moscow headed for Goa was diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat on Monday after the Goa Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a bomb threat.

Emergency preparations were initiated after Goa was informed by email that there was a bomb on board. Along with local government representatives like the Collector and Superintendent of Police, bomb squads and fire brigade personnel have arrived at the scene.

“On the threat call, we are just taking precautionary measures. We have deployed a special force at the airport. We are watching the activities here, there is nothing to worry about. This can also be a rumour, but we are not taking any chances: Salim Shaikh, DSP, Vasco,” reported ANI. 

Around 240 passengers were on board the aeroplane at the time of the emergency landing, and they all disembarked while the authorities searched the aircraft for any bombs.

“All 244 passengers on-board Moscow-Goa chartered flight de-boarded at the airport after the aircraft landed safely at the airport at around 9.49 pm," Jamnagar Airport Director to news agency ANI.

All of the passengers were taken from the plane, according to Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range), Ashok Kumar Yadav, and the jet is now being examined by local officials, the police, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

