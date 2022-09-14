Search icon
Goa: 8 Congress MLAs set to join BJP, says Sadanand Shet Tanavade

In Goa Assembly, which is 40 strong, 21 is the majority mark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

Congress (File)

Eight Congress MLAs in Goa are set to join the ruling BJP, the state's BJP unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Wednesday. The Congress currently has 11 MLAs whereas the BJP has 20.

In July 2019, in a similar move, 10 Congress MLAs shifted their allegiance to the BJP.

In July this year, the Congress said Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat -- two of its towering leaders in Goa -- tried to engineer defections of Congress MLAs to BJP.

The party had said the BJP wanted to gather two-thirds of the Congress MLAs' in order to evade the anti-defection law but failed. It said the BJP had offered money to its MLAs to shift loyalty.

Congress had also lost touch with five of its MLAs, including Lobo, Kamat, Kedar Naik, Rajesh Faldesai and Delialah Lobo.

It isn't clear which MLAs will join the BJP. 

(With inputs from PTI)

