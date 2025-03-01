Manav Sharma, a techie working at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was found hanging in his home on Monday (February 24). His sister found the video on his phone two days after his death. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Manav’s family.

A man from Agra, Uttar Pradesh allegedly died by suicide earlier this week, after claiming in a video that his wife of one year had been involved in an extramarital affair.

Manav Sharma, a techie working at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was found hanging in his home on Monday (February 24). His sister found the video on his phone two days after his death.

Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Manav’s family.

‘Please think about men’

In the nearly-seven-minute video, Sharma, seen with a noose around his neck, said the law needs to protect men.

“This is for authorities. The law needs to protect men, or there will be a time when there will be no men left to blame. My wife was involved with another man...But what can I do? It does not matter anymore,” he said. “Please think about men. I'm sorry, everyone. Please, someone should talk about men. They become very lonely. Everything will get better once I go. I have attempted suicide even before.”

Wife’s counter-allegations

Soon after the video was out, Manav’s wife denied the allegations against herself and accused him of beating her.

“The day he died by suicide, he had dropped me at my maternal home. Whatever claims he has made about me, it is about my past. It is not related to anything after our marriage. He has tried to harm himself multiple times before...I have stopped him at least three times. He used to drink and beat me up too,” she said in a video.

‘Family did not do anything’

Nikita further alleged she had informed Manav’s parents and sister about him trying to harm himself but they did not do anything.

“I had told his parents everything, but they said the issue is between husband and wife. They came for two days and left. I had called up his sister too and informed her about him attempting to die by suicide. To this, she told me to go to sleep and said he would not do anything,” she claimed.

Police statement

Agra Police have conducted Manav’s post-mortem but are yet to make any arrests in the case.

“His mobile phone was locked, but his sister knew the password. Upon unlocking the phone, we recovered a video. It revealed that he had a strained relationship with his wife, which led him to end his life,” ASP Vinayak Gopal said, according to India Today.

Atul Subhash’s case

The disturbing case brings back memories of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash’s suicide case. The 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm died by suicide in December. He had left behind a 24-page suicide note and a lengthy video, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment.

(Trigger warning: This story contains descriptions of self-harm).