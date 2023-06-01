Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Go First crisis: Civil aviation ministry to analyse impacted routes because of surge in airfares

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said there is an unusual situation due to the Go First crisis and there has been an excess demand on the routes the airline had been operating.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:36 PM IST

Go First crisis: Civil aviation ministry to analyse impacted routes because of surge in airfares
Go First crisis: Civil aviation ministry to analyse impacted routes because of surge in airfares

Amid a surge in airfares on certain routes, the civil aviation ministry is doing an analysis of routes that have been affected by the suspension of flights by Go First. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said there is an unusual situation due to the Go First crisis and there has been an excess demand on the routes the airline had been operating.

Go First, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, has not been flying since May 3. "We have given additional routes to other airlines but it is a piquant situation... I doubt any other sector has seen the vicissitudes that civil aviation has seen in the last three years," he said while speaking at the India Economic Conclave here.

"... I have put together a group in the last couple of days and we are doing an analysis of a lot of those routes... That have been affected by this unusual event (Go First crisis). "One is Srinagar, Pune, slightly Ahmedabad, we are doing a full analysis on that... We will speak to airlines to make sure fares are within a certain level... It is an issue created by an unforeseen demand-supply imbalance," he said in response to a query related to high airfares on certain routes.

He also said that civil aviation is a deregulated sector. On lessors seeking to take back planes leased to Go First and legal proceedings in this regard, Scindia said, "We are doing the work from the regulatory side in terms of putting together the international framework to make sure that lessors are also well protected".

While speaking about the growth potential of the country's civil aviation sector, the minister also said that during the festive season, daily domestic air passenger traffic could touch 5 lakh. On whether he is in the race for the chief minister post in Madhya Pradesh, which will be going for polls later this year, Scindia said his race is not for a chair, post or position. "I am ambitious for my people, development, progress... My pursuit is not politics," he emphasised.

READ | Delhi liquor policy scam: HC raps Manish Sisodia, asks 'if liquor police is so good, why did you...'

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon’s vintage cotton saree for Adipurush trailer launch is inspired by ‘purity of Sita’, has 24-carat gold print
Disha Patani drops hot photos in red bralette and sequinned skirt, netizens say 'absolutely stunning'
Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie
How Ashutosh Kaushik went from Bigg Boss, Roadies winner to running dhabas in hometown Saharanpur
Meet photographer Munna Thaakur, who started career as newspaper hawker; has worked with Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.