Go First crisis: All about US-based Pratt & Whitney, Rs 1.47 lakh crore revenue company that caused Go First insolvency

Go First blames Pratt & Whitney for heavy losses (File photo)

One of India’s most affordable air travel companies – Go First Airlines – has declared insolvency in the midst of a major financial crisis, pinning the blame on a United States-based engine making company worth billions – Pratt & Whitney.

Go First said that engine-making and aerospace company Pratt & Whitney has had a lazy response to the ongoing financial crisis, saying that it was a deliberate attempt to kill the company. Go First Airlines claimed that Pratt & Whitney’s engine failure caused them to ground most of their flights.

In a detailed press note, the low-cost airlines highlight how the US-based engine company had promised engines with a longer life span, greater fuel efficiency, being less noisy, and more environmentally friendly. The company had also promised that the cost-efficient engines would have a life span of over 15,000 hours.

However, Go First said that the engines provided by Pratt & Whitney had a large number of defects, including software and combustion problems, as well as a high failure rate which led to the removal of over 500 engines from Go First flights in the span of 6 years.

All about US-based engine company Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is an aerospace company which major supplies airplane engines to airline companies. Pratt & Whitney is based in Connecticut, United States, and was the primary engine supplier of Go First Airlines, which has since declared insolvency.

Airplane engine maker Pratt & Whitney reported a revenue of USD 18.15 billion last year, which roughly comes out to over Rs 1.47 lakh crore. The company is also being pinned for causing a loss of Rs 1807 crore to Go First Airlines, due to which it has filed for insolvency.

Pratt & Whitney had earlier issued an apology regarding the faulty engines of Go First airlines, but in the end, Go First had to suffer the losses caused by the hundreds of grounded flights and no compensation from the engine-making company.

The engine-making company currently has more than 800 customers, including Go First in India, Spirit Airlines in the United States, as well as US Military aircraft.

READ | Go First financial crisis: Insolvency plea not for loan waiver, says CEO Kaushik Khona