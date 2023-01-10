Go First Bengaluru-Delhi flight takes off leaving 54 passengers stranded on bus, flies them later

Go First flight took off without 54 passengers (File photo)

In yet another aviation fiasco reported recently, a Go First airlines flight “forgot” to board 54 passengers and took off without it. This led to a major backlash against the company, with the passengers going on an angry rant on social media.

A Delhi-bound Go First flight, which was flying out from Karnataka’s Bengaluru, reportedly took off with more than 50 passengers forgotten in a bus on the tarmac, leaving them stranded. The outrage by the passengers prompted DGCA to look into the matter.

The shocking events took place at around 5:45 am on Monday, January 9, when 54 passengers were waiting in the bus on the tarmac, in line to board the Bengaluru-Delhi Go First flight, which was flying out from the Kempegowda International Airport.

A total of four buses were waiting on the tarmac for the passengers to board the Go First flight when the plane decided to take off without the passengers from one of the buses. A total of 54 passengers were left stranded on the bus.

According to the airline staff, it was a case of horrible miscommunication with the ground staff which led to the major blunder. Keeping in mind the gravity of the incident, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from the airlines on the matter.

Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways

5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft

6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, driver stopped the bus after being forced.

Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers.

Heights of negligence! @DGCAIndia January 9, 2023

While the passengers who were left stranded on the tarmac slammed the airlines for the negligence of leaving them behind, the company itself has not put out any official statement in this regard yet.

A passenger who was set to board the Go First flight from Bengaluru but got left on the bus, Shreya Sinha, slammed the airlines online and called it the “most horrifying experience”.

Taking to Twitter, Sinha wrote, “Most horrifying experience with @GoFirstairways 5:35 am Boarded the bus for aircraft 6:30 am Still in bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, the driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!”

The Go First airlines ended up giving fresh boarding passes to the passengers who were left behind, flying them to Delhi on a separate flight.

