India

GNSS: Here's how India’s new GPS-based toll system will change your highway travel

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has revised the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 to include electronic toll collection through satellite-based systems.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 07:50 PM IST

GNSS: Here's how India’s new GPS-based toll system will change your highway travel
The government of India will soon roll out the new toll collection system, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System), aimed to eventually replace FASTags on highways. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has revised the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 to include electronic toll collection through satellite-based systems.

What is GNSS?

The GPS-based toll system uses satellites and in-car tracking systems to calculate tolls based on the distance travelled.

The new system is likely to begin with a hybrid system that combines GNSS and FASTag. With time, the GNSS is planned to completely replace the current tolling system. There will be some advantages to making this shift.

20 km of toll-free travel

The most significant advantage for drivers under the GNSS system will offer 20 km of toll-free travel. This will be revolutionary for individuals living close to toll plazas who often make short trips. At present, even if you live only a few kilometers from a toll plaza, you still need to pay the same toll as someone traveling a much longer distance.

No toll booths 

As GNSS uses satellite tracking, vehicles won't have to slow down or stop to pay tolls anymore. This will lead to smoother traffic flow and reduced congestion, giving drivers an uninterrupted travel experience.

Reduce travel time

As you won’t need to stop on toll plazas, this will significantly reduce travel time and complete your road journeys much faster.

Better road planning 

Once the GNSS becomes effective, the satellite monitoring data can provide important information about traffic patterns, route usage, and congestion areas. 

With the real-time data available, this helps authorities to make better-informed decisions regarding infrastructure development, road maintenance, and upcoming highway projects.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
