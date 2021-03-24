GNCTD Bill passed by Rajya Sabha among pandemonium

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (GNCTD) was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday even as pandemonium prevailed.

Members of the Trinamool Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, among many other leaders of the opposition, raised slogans against the legislation.

Before this, the Bill had been passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The discussions on the new legislation -- which gives enormous powers to the Lieutenant Governor in Delhi -- led to heated arguments and sparks flying in the Upper House a number of times on Wednesday.

Members of the Trinamool Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress raised slogans against it.

Because of the ruckus, while replying to a debate on the Finance Bill 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to cut short her address.

During the debate on the Bill, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders were constantly commenting on him and that this was against the rules of the House.

Accusing the central government of arbitrariness, O'Brien said the Bill went against the spirit of the federal structure of the nation.

Reacting to the persistent allegations of O'Brien, BJP national president and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda stood up and accused the Trinamool of displaying double standards.