Telangana BJP leader Gnanendra Prasad found hanging from ceiling fan in penthouse

BJP Telangana unit's leader committed suicide at his house on Monday, says police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

Photo: PTI

BJP Telangana unit's leader committed suicide at his house on Monday. Gnanendra Prasad, a member of the party's State executive committee from the Serlingampally constituency, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of the penthouse by his personal assistant, said the police.

The reason behind his decision to commit suicide is unknown. The police officials have confirmed that no suicide note was found either. The police also added that the party man had met with an accident and suffered a fracture to his leg. 

This morning, Prasad told his PA not to disturb him as he was going to get some sleep. Later, when the PA went to the room to give him breakfast and knocked at the door. There was no response, so the PA broke the window panes only to find Prasad hanging dead, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by his family members, a case was registered.

Read: Parliament Monsoon Session: Both Houses adjourned sine die four days ahead of the schedule

 

PV Sindhu wins first ever singles gold medal in Commonwealth Games, India's 19th gold
