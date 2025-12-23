GMRL proposes space-efficient double-decker metro for Gurugram’s SPR, check features, details

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has plans to restructure the Sector 56 to Pachgaon metro corridor as an integrated double-decker viaduct between Ghata Chowk and Vatika Chowk. The move is taken to decongest the area, and other purposes.

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has plans to restructure the Sector 56 to Pachgaon metro corridor as an integrated double-decker viaduct between Ghata Chowk and Vatika Chowk. The move is taken to decongest the area, prevent land wastage and structural duplication along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

As part of the proposal, the viaduct has two decks: one for the metro line and the other for an elevated road, both supported by shared piers. The proposal for the said design has been sent to the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation and its design consultant, who are working to implement the project on the ground.

According to a senior GMRL official, the double-decker model has shown success in cities like Nagpur, Jaipur and Bengaluru, helping optimise, lessen the number of piers and foundations, and significantly less construction costs. “The double-decker design will help in reducing cost for the proposed metro and elevated road, which is also planned on this stretch. If all the stakeholders, including local civic agencies, join hands, then this proposed project can be redesigned and planned holistically,” the official said.

The Sector 56 to Pachgaon Metro Corridor is planned to be designed as an elevated line, with its detailed project report (DPR) going through the preparation and pending state government approval. Fortunately, the Haryana government and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority have given their assent to an elevated road on the SPR between Ghata Chowk and Vatika Chowk.

“These two major mobility projects overlap on the same stretch but are being processed independently as elevated structures. If both are built separately, the corridor will face severe long-term constraints,” GMRL said in its proposal, citing the near-total encroachment of the right of way, redundant foundations, an overly dense concentration of piers, impaired drainage and maintenance access, visual clutter, and the erosion of future infrastructure flexibility.