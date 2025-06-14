Calling the abstention “extremely shameful”, Congress in a post on social media X stated that India had always chosen to stand with Palestine, but the glorious legacy had been “reduced to rubble”.

The Indian National Congress on Saturday lashed out at the Union Government over India’s abstaining during voting at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the ceasefire in Gaza. Calling the abstention “extremely shameful”, Congress in a post on social media X stated that India had always chosen to stand with Palestine, but the glorious legacy had been “reduced to rubble”.

“It is extremely shameful that India abstained from voting on the Gaza ceasefire at the UN General Assembly on June 12, 2025. India has always stood for peace, justice, and human dignity. More than 60,000 lives have been lost in Palestine, most of them women and children. Thousands are starving and dying, and international aid has stopped. This is a humanitarian tragedy. India has always chosen to stand with Palestine as a matter of principle and not as a strategy, but today, that glorious legacy lies reduced to rubble,” the post read.

Congress further stated that India had abandoned its principles and bowed down to Tel Aviv. “Today, India has abandoned its principles and has bowed down to Tel Aviv. These were the same principles that once made us the guiding light for leadership values to the world. It is essential to remember that global leadership is not built on silence. If we want India’s voice to matter on the global stage, the most crucial thing is that we stand up against injustice with courage,” the post further reads.

Congress also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should understand that the world listens to the country that speaks with courage and conscience.

“Looking at India’s history, the Modi government will have to understand that the world does not listen to the country that speaks the loudest. The world listens to those who speak with full courage and conscience,” the post further reads.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader KC Venugopal also slammed the Union Government for abstaining during voting.

Venugopal said that India used to always stand for peace, justice, and human dignity, but now stands alone in South Asia, BRICS, and SCO on the issue despite a growing humanitarian crisis.

On Friday, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a permanent resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. A total of 149 countries voted in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza in the UNGA; meanwhile, 19 countries abstained and 12 nations voted against the resolution.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

