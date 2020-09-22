'Globally recognised centre of terrorism': India slams Pakistan at UN

Headlines

Watch: Karan Johar trolled for asking Kriti Sanon if she envies ‘country’s best actor’ Alia Bhatt in old viral video

Dream Girl 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'outstanding' performance as Pooja, call film ‘laugh riot’

PCB announces Pakistan squad for 19th Asian Games, Qasim Akram named captain

PM Modi’s Greece tour begins as he lays wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens, watch

Everything you need to know about the most-talked-about gym supplement: Creatine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch when history was scripted on the Moon: First video of Pragyan rover's moonwalk is out

Dream Girl 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'outstanding' performance as Pooja, call film ‘laugh riot’

PCB announces Pakistan squad for 19th Asian Games, Qasim Akram named captain

List of investors in Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail

Top Virat Kohli records that Shubman Gill can break in Asia Cup, World Cup

Apple's electric bike imagined by AI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

World Cup 2023: ICC Announces official warm-up fixtures for this year's ODI WC; Check Full list

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Dream Girl 2 Twitter review: Fans hail Ayushmann Khurrana’s 'outstanding' performance as Pooja, call film ‘laugh riot’

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 becomes first film to be screened at the New Parliament building

Hema Malini finally reacts on reunion with Sunny Deol after Gadar 2 success, says 'we are...'

HomeIndia

India

'Globally recognised centre of terrorism': India slams Pakistan at UN

Hours after Pakistan raked Kashmir at the United Nations (UN), India slammed Pakistan and highlighted its role in supporting and aiding terrorism.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Sep 22, 2020, 11:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hours after Pakistan raked Kashmir at the United Nations (UN), India slammed Pakistan and highlighted its role in supporting and aiding terrorism.

Vidisha Maitra first secretary at Indian mission to UN in New York said, "If there is an item that is unfinished on the agenda of the UN, it is that of tackling the scourge of terrorism."

Adding,"Pakistan is a country which is globally recognized epicentre of terrorism, which by its own admission harbours and trains terrorists and hails them as martyrs, and consistently persecutes its ethnic and religious minorities."

Pakistan while speaking at the 75th anniversary of the United Nations had raked Kashmir and first secretary's statement was India's right of reply to the statement.

Vidisha while rejecting the references made by Pakistan on Jammu and Kashmir, said,  "Our delegation had hoped that during this solemn commemoration of a shared global milestone, the General Assembly would be spared another repetition of the baseless falsehoods that have now become a trademark of Pakistan’s interventions on such platforms."

Explaining,"For a nation that is bereft of milestones, one can only expect a stonewalled and stymied approach to reason, diplomacy and dialogue. What we heard today is the never-ending fabricated narrative presented by the Pakistani representative about the internal affairs of India."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World hails India's Moon ascent as Chandrayaan-3 makes soft landing: 25 points

Meet the Ludhiana farmer who once owned Swarna Shatabdi Express

PM Modi in Greece: First visit by Indian PM in 40 years, check complete itinerary

Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar reject Welcome 3 as they suffered 'financial losses' in Welcome Back? Report blames producer

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: 'Aditya mission to sun getting ready to launch...' says ISRO scientist S Somnath

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE