Global drug nexus supplying ‘high-quality’ cannabis to India busted by NCB in Kolkata

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested three people in connection to an alleged drug racket where high-quality cannabis was smuggled to India from the US and Canada. As per the NCB, the customers used to place their orders on the dark web and the contraband was couriered to them.

The three people arrested, which includes two women, were allegedly linked to a well-organised drug trafficking nexus, said the Bureau.

As officer from NCB reportedly said, “Following a reliable input that a special ‘green kind of cannabis’ was being smuggled into India from California in the US and Canada by courier, the NCB’s Kolkata Zonal unit was keeping surveillance on various courier services in Kolkata for quite some time and finally seized 42 overseas parcels at FPO Kolkata in a three-day operation —from July 27 to 30. The parcels were falsely declared as containing cosmetics and toys, among other items. Three persons were arrested.”

The seizure of the contraband is to the tune of 42 parcels of around 20 kg each. The strain is reportedly called the “World’s Strongest Marijuana Strain.”

The packages were able to bypass DLEO (Drug Law Enforcement Officer) surveillance with the help of communication via dark web and delivery through couriers.