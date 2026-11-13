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Global Microsoft outage hits India flights, SpiceJet cancels 3 Delhi departures, delays reported

A global Microsoft outage disrupted SpiceJet services in Delhi, leading to three flight cancellations and two delays, while Air India said its operations remained normal.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Nov 13, 2026, 02:48 PM IST

Global Microsoft outage hits India flights, SpiceJet cancels 3 Delhi departures, delays reported
Microsoft outage hits India flights.
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A global Microsoft outage began affecting airline services in India on Friday, with SpiceJet reporting three flight cancellations from Delhi. The cancelled services included flights from Delhi to Pune, Delhi to Leh and Delhi to Mumbai. Two other SpiceJet flights, operating from Delhi to Darbhanga and Delhi to Mumbai, were also delayed due to the technical disruption.

Air India says flight operations remain normal

Air India said it was closely monitoring the Microsoft outage but had not experienced any impact on its flight operations.

The airline also confirmed that its communication channels were working normally. However, it temporarily rerouted email traffic to ensure that passengers continued receiving their messages without interruption.

Air India said it was responding to customer emails within its usual 24-hour timeframe.

Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory

Delhi Airport also issued an advisory asking passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

While other airlines had not reported disruptions at the time of the update, passengers were advised to stay informed about possible changes to their schedules.

Also read: 

Microsoft investigates widespread service disruption

The outage affected several Microsoft platforms, including Outlook and Teams, on Thursday. Users across different regions reported problems accessing email accounts and errors while using the company's applications. Microsoft confirmed that it was investigating the disruption, particularly issues affecting its email and Teams services.

In an update on X, Microsoft's Microsoft 365 Status account said users were facing problems accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through different connection methods in the Americas. The company said it was testing a possible fix but did not immediately explain the cause of the disruption.

"We're aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact," the Microsoft 365 Status account wrote. The outage has raised concerns for businesses and services that depend on Microsoft's platforms, with airline passengers in India also facing cancellations and delays.

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