Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Global Hunger Index 2022: India falls to 107th position, check out Top 5 countries

India's hunger situation has been classified as "serious" with a score of 29.1, as per Global Hunger Index 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 04:07 PM IST

Global Hunger Index 2022: India falls to 107th position, check out Top 5 countries
Global Hunger Index 2022: India falls to 107th position, check out Top 5 countries | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Hunger is measured and tracked at the global, regional, and national levels by the Global Hunger Index 2022 statistics, which were provided by Concern Worldwide and the German organisation Welthungerhilfe. According to the data, India is ranked 107th out of 121 nations. Since the data from last year, India's ranking has fallen from 101st place out of 116 nations. India's hunger situation has been classified as "serious" with a score of 29.1.

Top 5 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022

The top two nations on the list are Belarus and Bosnia & Herzegovina, both European nations. Chile, China, and Croatia were named as the third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively, after the top two nations. The top 17 countries received GHI scores that were less than 5, with little variation. As a result, the scores are given a group ranking of 1–17 rather than individual ranks.

READ | Opposition leaders slam Modi government as India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index

Asian countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022

Talliban-controlled Afghanistan is the only nation in Asia to be ranked lower than India, as its other neighbours have performed better. Pakistan has been ranked at 99th position, whereas, Bangladesh at 84th, Nepal at 81st and financially–affected Sri Lanka at 64th.

The survey noted that South Asia, the region with the highest level of hunger in the world, also has the highest rates of child malnutrition and child wasting. "India's child wasting rate, at 19.3 percent, is the highest of any country in the world and drives up the region's average due to India's large population," it said.

Between 35 and 38 percent of children in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan suffer stunting, with Afghanistan having the highest rate in the region. Yemen, a country in the Middle East, came in last on the list with a score of 45.1.

READ | Russian President Vladimir Putin 'global catastrophe' if NATO troops clash with Russian Army

How is GHI calculated?

The GHI score is based on four indicators: undernourishment, child wasting (the percentage of children under five with low weight for their height, indicating acute undernutrition), child stunting (children under five with low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition), and mortality rates (the mortality rate of children under the age of five).

Score less than 9.9 indicates "low"

Scores between 10 and 19.9 shows "moderate"

Score of 20–34.9 indicates "serious"

Score from 35 to 49.9 is "alarming"

Score above 50 indicates "extremely alaraming"

READ | 'Pakistan may be one of the most dangerous nations in the world': US President Joe Biden

(With inputs from PTI)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Krishnam Raju death: Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu others mourn veteran actor's demise
IN PICS: Staying at THIS hotel will cost you more than Rs 22 lakh per day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 483 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.