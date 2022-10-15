Global Hunger Index 2022: India falls to 107th position, check out Top 5 countries | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Hunger is measured and tracked at the global, regional, and national levels by the Global Hunger Index 2022 statistics, which were provided by Concern Worldwide and the German organisation Welthungerhilfe. According to the data, India is ranked 107th out of 121 nations. Since the data from last year, India's ranking has fallen from 101st place out of 116 nations. India's hunger situation has been classified as "serious" with a score of 29.1.

Top 5 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022

The top two nations on the list are Belarus and Bosnia & Herzegovina, both European nations. Chile, China, and Croatia were named as the third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively, after the top two nations. The top 17 countries received GHI scores that were less than 5, with little variation. As a result, the scores are given a group ranking of 1–17 rather than individual ranks.

Asian countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022

Talliban-controlled Afghanistan is the only nation in Asia to be ranked lower than India, as its other neighbours have performed better. Pakistan has been ranked at 99th position, whereas, Bangladesh at 84th, Nepal at 81st and financially–affected Sri Lanka at 64th.

The survey noted that South Asia, the region with the highest level of hunger in the world, also has the highest rates of child malnutrition and child wasting. "India's child wasting rate, at 19.3 percent, is the highest of any country in the world and drives up the region's average due to India's large population," it said.

Between 35 and 38 percent of children in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan suffer stunting, with Afghanistan having the highest rate in the region. Yemen, a country in the Middle East, came in last on the list with a score of 45.1.

How is GHI calculated?

The GHI score is based on four indicators: undernourishment, child wasting (the percentage of children under five with low weight for their height, indicating acute undernutrition), child stunting (children under five with low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition), and mortality rates (the mortality rate of children under the age of five).

Score less than 9.9 indicates "low"

Scores between 10 and 19.9 shows "moderate"

Score of 20–34.9 indicates "serious"

Score from 35 to 49.9 is "alarming"

Score above 50 indicates "extremely alaraming"

(With inputs from PTI)